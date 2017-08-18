Business Report: July unemployment rates in Hawaii - by island

Statewide unemployment fell another tenth in July, to a seasonally adjusted 2.7%. Without seasonal adjustment the rate was 2.5%. Either way it’s down from month-before and year-before.



JULY JOBLESS RATES

Without seasonal adjustment

(Year-ago rates in parenthesis)

Kauai 2.4% (3.2%)

Honolulu 2.3% (2.8%)

Molokai 9.0% (8.4)

Lanai 6.0% (6.4)

Maui 2.4% (3.1%)

Big Island 3,3% (4.2%)



The county rates are all way below the national unemployment rate and the rates on Molokai and Lana are now well below rates in many rural areas on the mainland.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.