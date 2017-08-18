Business Report: July unemployment rates in Hawaii - by island

Statewide unemployment fell another tenth in July, to a seasonally adjusted 2.7%. Without seasonal adjustment the rate was 2.5%. Either way it’s down from month-before and year-before.
JULY JOBLESS RATES
Without seasonal adjustment
(Year-ago rates in parenthesis)
Kauai 2.4% (3.2%)
Honolulu 2.3% (2.8%)
Molokai 9.0% (8.4)
Lanai 6.0% (6.4)
Maui 2.4% (3.1%)
Big Island 3,3% (4.2%)
The county rates are all way below the national unemployment rate and the rates on Molokai and Lana are now well below rates in many rural areas on the mainland.
