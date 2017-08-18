Forecast: Another round of king tides arrives today

The sun will warm Honolulu to 88 degrees this afternoon, but it may feel warmer with the lighter winds.

The forecast calls for east-northeast winds at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts.

King Tides begin today. Beach that is normally dry during high tide will get wet early to mid-afternoons through Monday.

South shore run-up could be especially high because a swell is pushing up the surf in town.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet east and west, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

Tropical Tracking: Remnant moisture from former tropical cyclone Jova will move over the islands Sunday into the first part of next week. Expect some very high humidity with spotty showers that could at times be heavy.

The batch of weather we have been tracking to the southeast of the islands is look less likely to organize. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center now says it's on a 30 percent compared to 80 percent yesterday. That weather is now expected to pass us harmlessly to the south.

- Dan Cooke

