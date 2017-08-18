True identity of serial killer in cold case revealed -- and he had Hawaii ties

1985 booking photo of Rasmussen on left, 1960 high school photo on right (Image: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Decades later, there’s been a big break in the murder mystery of a serial killer, who went by several aliases and died in prison in 2010, now that authorities know his true identity – and it has ties to Hawaii.

The man believed to be responsible for at least five murders has been identified as Terrance Peder Rasmussen.

Authorities say Rasmussen – who’s best known under the name Robert “Bob” Evans -- is connected to the deaths of a woman and three children who were found in steel barrels in New Hampshire in 1985 and 2000.

He’s also the suspect in the 1981 disappearance and likely murder of a woman named Denise Beaudin, who was last seen in New Hampshire.

In 2002, Rasmussen was arrested under the alias of Larry Vanner for the 2002 murder of his common-law wife, Eunsoon Jun. He was serving time in prison until his death in 2010.

Rasmussen was born in Denver, Colo. in 1943 and lived in both Colorado and Arizona with his family.

He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1967. After leaving the military, he moved to Hawaii, where he lived with his parents and also worked. He got married to a woman in Honolulu in 1968.

He and his wife moved to Arizona in 1969 and had four children.

Investigators say she took her children and left Rasmussen sometime between 1973 and 1974. All are still alive and accounted for.

They last saw Rasmussen around Christmas in 1974, when he unexpectedly visited their Arizona residence with an unidentified female.

Investigators are still looking into Rasmussen’s whereabouts between 1974 and the late 1970s, where he arrived in New Hampshire posing as Robert “Bob” Evans. They’re also trying to find out the identities of any females or children accompanying him.

Rasmussen is believed to have spent time in New Hampshire, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon and Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the following:

New Hampshire State Police-Cold Case Unit

(603) 223-3856

coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov

Manchester Police Department

(603) 668-8711

MPDcoldcase@manchesternh.gov

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

1-800-THELOST (1-800-843-5678)

ncmectips@ncmec.org

