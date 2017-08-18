HPD opens attempted murder investigation after stabbing at Honolulu Harbor

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed several times near Honolulu Harbor early Friday.

It happened just after midnight at Pier 16.

Police said two men, who were living and working on two separate fishing vessels at Honolulu Harbor, got into an argument, which led to the stabbing.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect, 49-year-old Reynaldo Sampitan, was also taken to Queen’s for minor injuries and was later arrested. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

