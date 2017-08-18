New shipping competitor lands in Honolulu

New competition is on the way for shipping between the Mainland and Hawaii.

A company called TOTE bought four new container ships to Honolulu from a Philly Shipyard.

The company is a sister company to Young Brothers. The mainland parent firm also owns Aloha Air Cargo.

TOTE is also also in talks with the state for a deep water terminal at Kapalama in Honolulu harbor.

The new competitor has not said what impact its entry may have on shipping costs.

Right now, Matson and Pasha bring in about 80 percent of all goods sold in the islands.

