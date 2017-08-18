City modifying Chinatown curb extensions after community feedback

After community outcry from unhappy residents and business owners, the city is scaling back the curb extensions in Chinatown.

The 11 corners where the bulbouts were installed will be modified to increase turning space for vehicles, Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said.

On Maunakea Street near King and and Pauahi, the bulbouts will be scaled back as close as possible to the crosswalks. The extension in front of Beretania-Smith park will remain, Nouchi said.

"As stated from the beginning of the pilot project, the pedestrian safety measures are being modified based on community input," Nouchi said.

The bulbouts were meant to keep pedestrians safe, but merchants were unhappy, saying they block access for customers and emergency vehicles.

One Biki station is also being relocated as a result of the changes.

