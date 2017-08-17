Maglio stepping out of the shadows to lead Rainbow Wahine

Emily Maglio will be the first to admit that stepping up as a leader for the Rainbow Wahine this season is a daunting task in certain ways. Though her play on the court has garnered her All-American and first team All-Big West honors in past seasons, off the court the dominant middle hitter tends to shy away from the limelight. While the six-foot-three senior prefers to avoid media attention or discussing the accolades she's earned, she's come along way from where she began four years ago.

"I think over the years my role has just been evolving more and more," said Maglio. "I think I just need to be a greater presence on the court... I just need to be louder and be able to motivate people and keep the team together."

With the Rainbow Wahine's top offensive target last season, Nikki Taylor, having graduated, head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos has said she plans to involve Maglio even more in Hawaii's attack this year than she has in the past.

According to Maglio she's ready to assume that added responsibility, in part because this season she has an opportunity to learn from one of the Rainbow Wahine's best - former four-time All-American middle hitter for Hawaii and current U.H. assistant coach, Angelica Ljungqvist.

Maglio says, with Ljungqvist in the gym she's getting more hands-on coaching than she's ever received from one of the most accomplished middles in school history.

"It's the little things," said Maglio of Ljungqvist 's coaching "It's just made so much difference just saying move your feet this way to stop from drifting...you've got to move your shoulders to engage more for blocking. It's just, she's really technical and nobody else has touched on those things so it's definitely helping already."

While Maglio says she already feels the impact Ljungqvist has made on her game, Ljungqvist says she sees immense potential for Maglio to grow even more and impact the program.

"I'm hoping I can widen her perspective of her role a little bit as a middle blocker to really step in and take charge," said Ljungqvist when discussing Maglio. "Obviously we want to use Emily a lot in the middle. We wan to use our middles a lot."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.