Woman in critical condition after falling 60 feet from Kaau Crater Loop Trail

Emergency crews rescued a woman who fell from a Hiking trail on Oahu Thursday.

EMS officials say the 26-year-old woman fell roughly 60 feet from the top of a waterfall on the Kaau Crater Loop Trail.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.

Witness video sent to Hawaii News Now shows HFD's chopper assisting in the rescue.

The woman was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.

