City offices to close, some services impacted for Statehood holiday

The city announced closures and changes to services in observance of Statehood Day Friday.

All city offices including Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed, and TheBus will run on a holiday schedule. To find routes, click here.

The People's Open Markets will also not be held, and city crews won't contraflow lanes.

Parking in Lanikai will also be restricted during the three-day weekend. Street parking will be prohibited from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday Aug. 18 until Sunday Aug. 20.

Emergency services such as police, fire and EMS will be available. The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be open as the Made In Hawaii Festival will be happening.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Lastly, street parking across Honolulu will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

As a part of a pilot project, state crews are planning to open the zipper lane during normal hours. The pilot project will test to see how effective it would be for the state to open the lane on certain holidays.

The Zipper will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for vehicles with two or more occupants, electric vehicles and motorcycles.

The Nimitz Highway express lane will also be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Statehood holiday is held on every third Friday in August to mark the day President Dwight Eisenhower signed a proclamation, making Hawaii the 50th state in 1959.

