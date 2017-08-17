Relatives identify 3 of 5 aviators aboard downed chopper

A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.

Day 3 of search begins, but still no sign of 5 on downed chopper

Abby Milam, one of the individuals who went missing (Image: Family)

Military officials have not yet released the identities of the five aviators on board a helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore on Tuesday night.

But WYMT-TV, a CBS affiliate in Kentucky, has confirmed with family members that one of the people missing is Abby Milam, of Jenkins, Ky.

"She has such an impact on everyone she comes in contact with I feel like that's why so many people in this community, even though she hasn't been here in a long time, they're still hurt by this and they're scared to death," said friend Sabrina Flick. "They have all the hope and I still do, too."

Relatives have also confirmed that Brian Woeber, of Alabama, was on board.

Stephen Cantrell, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was also among those missing in the crash, according to Hawaii News Now's sister station KAUZ. Cantrell is a 2003 graduate of Hirschi High School.

The search for the Army chopper that crashed two miles off Oahu's North Shore late Tuesday has now expanded to as much as 50 miles offshore due to "swift and dynamic currents," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

There's been no sign of the missing aviators, though debris from the downed Black Hawk helicopter has been recovered.

Army personnel lost contact with the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, half an hour after it left Wheeler airfield on a routine nighttime training mission.

