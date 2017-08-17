Future of two Wyland landmarks at Honolulu's airport in jeopardy

A bitter battle between artist, Wyland, and Hawaiian Airlines over the future of two, landmark murals at the Pacifica Airport Center on Ualena Street.

The 35,000 square foot murals titled, 'Hawaiian Humpbacks' and 'New Millennium' were painted in 1999 and have become signature pieces of art for the area around the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Hawaiian Airlines purchased the Pacifica Airport Center last year and needs to make repairs to the aging building.

As a result, Wyland says, the airlines is threatening to destroy the murals.

His foundation says that he agreed to donate his time and services to repaint the murals and provide all insurance, but claims Hawaiian Airlines will only allow that if he signs an agreement to remove protections for the future of the artwork.

The Wyland Foundation says the murals are intended to raise global environmental awareness.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines says they reached out to Wyland notifying him that repair work would be needed, which includes the re-painting of the building.

Alison Croyle says Hawaiian Airlines sought to collaborate with Wyland and even timed the repair work to accommodate the artist's schedule. "The contract we've asked him to sign is a standard commercial agreement that covers liability and insurance and protects both Wyland and Hawaiian Airlines in the event that any injuries or damages occur during the painting of the building."

Croyle says they hope they can reach an agreement with the artist soon.

