Climate Change in Hawaii: Chip Fletcher interview on Sunrise

A new round of king tides is heading to the islands this week once again this summer. Researchers say the recent episodes of king tides are an opportunity to look at how sea level rise and climate change as a whole will affect the islands.
Chip Fletcher, associate dean and professor at the University of Hawaii’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, has been studying the effects of climate change for years. He spoke on Sunrise about the damaging effects Hawaii faces if the Earth continues to warm due to climate change.
For more information on Fletcher's research on king tides, click here.
This is part of an ongoing Hawaii News Now series on climate change.
A special series to explore how Hawaii is preparing for climate change.More >>
