Copy-Family identifies 1 of 5 soldiers in chopper crash while search continues

Abby Milam, one of the individuals who went missing (Image: WYMT-TV)

After more than 35 hours, the massive air and sea search continues for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.

Military officials have not yet released the identities of the five individuals, but WYMT-TV, a CBS affiliate in Kentucky, has confirmed with family members that one of the people missing is Abby Milam, of Jenkins, Ky.

On Thursday morning, a Navy salvage dive team arrived at Haleiwa Boat Harbor, where incident command is set up to run the search and rescue operation.

Rescuers are focusing their efforts on a debris field that's three to five miles offshore.

"This is still a search and rescue mission. We are here to bring our soldiers home," said Lt Col. Curtis Kellogg, public affairs officer with the 25th Infantry Division, in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. "As we do this work, the soldiers and their families are on the forefront of our minds."

The military has confirmed that the five who were on board the helicopter when it went down about two miles west of Kaena Point are active duty soldiers — two pilots and three crewmembers — out of Wheeler Army Airfield's 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Some debris from the downed plane has been recovered, and officials stressed that residents should call the authorities if they see any debris that's washed ashore.

About 7 a.m. Wednesday, a portion of the chopper's fuselage was spotted in the water.

Army personnel lost contact with the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter about 9:30 p.m., half an hour after it left Wheeler airfield on a routine nighttime training mission. Coast Guard, Army, U.S. Marine and Honolulu Fire Department rescue crews were deployed to help in the search.

Among the resources being used for the search: A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Barbers Point, an Army aircrew, and boats from the Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department. Ocean Safety crews are also assisting.

"We stand with our U.S. Army ‘ohana during this difficult time," Gov. David Ige said, in a statement. "The state of Hawaii has offered its support as rescue and recovery efforts continue. Our thoughts are with the families and unit members of the soldiers on board."

At sunset, most of the air support in the search will be suspended until first light Thursday. But the Navy will be searching by air through midnight, and boats from multiple agencies will continue their efforts through the night.

Honolulu Fire Battalion Chief Paul Fukuda said some debris was recovered early Wednesday, including a helmet.

"It's so spread out and with the darkness, it's hard to say how big the debris field was," he said.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Molle said there are still high hopes that the five will be found safe.

"Right now we're currently focused on the search for the missing crew members," Molle said. "These are trained aircrew, and we're working with our partners to saturate that area."

In addition to the search by air and sea, HFD said firefighters walked the shoreline along Kaena Point, looking for any signs of wreckage.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed Kaena Point to the public until further notice, meaning no vehicle, foot or bicycle traffic is allowed on roads and trails through the Mokuleia or Keawaula entrances.

Kellogg said that nighttime chopper training offshore — like what the Black Hawk air crew was participating in — is routine.

The helicopter was flying with a second chopper.

The search for the downed craft began immediately after the aircrew lost visual and video contact with the other helicopter, he said.

Earlier Wednesday, the winds offshore were about 11 mph with 2-foot seas. But by mid-day winds were at about 17 mph, and the Coast Guard was reporting 6-foot seas.

The Black Hawk is used by the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Officials said the UH-60 Black Hawk is a four-bladed, twin-engine utility helicopter manufactured for the Army by Sikorsky Aircraft starting in the 1970s.

The Army has 2,300 Black Hawk helicopters; the choppers are the branch's primary medium lift utility transport and air assault aircraft. The Army also uses Black Hawks for medical airlifting and to deliver emergency supplies during natural disasters.

The Black Hawk is used by 26 other countries besides the U.S., including Japan, Korea, China and the Philippines. Newer versions of the helicopter are designed to fly higher and can carry more than older versions.

The last military helicopter crash in Hawaii happened in January 2016, when 12 Marines were killed after two Super Stallion choppers went down off Haleiwa.

