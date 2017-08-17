Inaugural Oral Cancer Foundation Walk/Fun Run in Honolulu

Plans are underway for the Oral Cancer Foundation’s first walk/fun run to raise awareness for the disease and raise monies for life-saving research. Scheduled to take place Sunday, August 20, at Ala Moana Beach Park, the first-ever event will honor local patients and survivors of oral cancer. Pre-registration is $25 and registration is now open online at oralcancerfoundation.org/event/ocf-walkrun-hawaii/. Sign ups will also be accepted the day of the event starting at 8 a.m. for $30.

“Approximately 49,750 people in the U.S. will be newly diagnosed with oral and oropharyngeal cancers in 2017. While some think this is a rare cancer, mouth cancers will be newly diagnosed in about 132 new individuals each day in the United States alone, and a person dies from oral cancer every hour of every day – making this an important health issue for our local community to be aware of and address,” said Joanne Ebesu, who is hosting the event and is also an oral cancer survivor.

Participants will have access to free oral cancer screenings by local dentists and surgeons from the Head and Neck Institute and Dental Clinic of the Queen’s Medical Center and other practices, as well as free skin cancer screening by Dr. Spring Golden. All participants will enjoy live music (Waipio Blend, The Heavy Weights, Matt Higashida, Dave Toma & JKru, Ben Juan & Friends), Hot Hula, a silent auction and door prizes, in addition to complimentary snacks and post-walk refreshments, kids activities, yoga and more! Oral cancer survivors will speak about their battles with the disease and how they are thriving today. The first 200 walkers/runners to arrive will receive a free goody bag!

Funds raised from this event will be donated to the Oral Cancer Foundation, supporting awareness initiatives and life-saving research. The community is encouraged to form teams or fundraise individually to aid in the fight against oral cancer! The top prize (an iPad Mini, Vitamix blender, or a $500 gift card) will be given to the person who raises the most donations (over $2,000) on their personal fundraising page. While only one person will win the top prize, anyone who raises $2,000 or more on their personal fundraising page will receive a $200 gift card, and those who raise $1,000 or more on their personal fundraising page will receive a $100 gift card.

The Oral Cancer Foundation is a national public service, non-profit entity designed to reduce suffering and save lives through prevention, education, research, advocacy, and support activities. Check out www.oralcancer.org to learn more about risk factors, signs and symptoms, treatments, current research and current oral cancer related news, among other important information.

For more information on participating in the inaugural Oral Cancer Foundation Walk/Fun Run for Awareness visit oralcancerfoundation.org/event/ocf-walkrun-hawaii/ or contact Joanne Ebesu at (808) 291-6824.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.