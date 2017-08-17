Senator Brian Schatz Explains "This Is Not My President" Comment - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Senator Brian Schatz Explains "This Is Not My President" Comment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Senator Brian Schatz was outraged by what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. But he was also upset with how President Trump handled the situation. He tweeted "This is not my President." Today Schatz joined us on Sunrise to explain what he meant by the comment. He also talked about how the country needs to heal and the threat from North Korea.

