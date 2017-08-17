Canadian visitor dies after pulled from waters off Maui's Honolua Bay

A visitor from Canada died Wednesday after he was pulled from the waters off Honolua Bay, officials on Maui said.

Officials said the 58-year-old man was snorkeling with family members around 2:15 p.m. when he was found unresponsive and brought to a rocky area of the bay.

Someone on an anchored sailboat nearby heard cries for help and came to the aid with a small dinghy.

The victim was eventually brought back to the beach where bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Lifeguards, paramedics and firefighters responded, but the victim could not be revived and he was then pronounced dead at the scene.

