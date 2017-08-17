Na Hoku award-winning group Keauhou and a chef’s chili challenge headline 2017 Made in Hawaii Festival

When the doors open at the 23rd Annual Made in Hawaii Festival this August, festival-goers will find more than 400 booths showcasing the products, craftsmanship and creativity of artisans, entrepreneurs, family businesses and manufacturers from around the 50th State.

Produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association and presented by First Hawaiian Bank since its inception, the Islands’ premier “Buy Hawaii, For Hawaii” event will fill the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and Arena on Statehood Day weekend, August 18-20, 2017. Admission is $6 and includes live stage entertainment and cooking demonstrations throughout each day.

The Made in Hawaii Festival also features award-winning entertainers on stage each day. This year’s line-up includes Keauhou, the up-and-coming trio that earned Album of the Year and Group of the Year among its nine Na Hoku Hanohano awards.

The popular cooking demonstrations also will spice up the festival with a fun, new concept: a chili cook-off featuring some of Hawaii’s favorite culinary artists. Organized by award-winning Chef James Aptakin of Turtle Bay Resort, the Chefs Chili Challenge will support the Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” initiative while testing the creativity of participating chefs as they incorporate locally produced ingredients in their chili recipes. Generous samples are distributed to audience members after each demonstration.

Find more festival information at www.MadeInHawaiiFestival.com

