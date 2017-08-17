International Market Place celebrates one-year anniversary with month-long festivities

In 1957, a legendary gathering place unlike any other in Hawai‘i was established in the heart of Waikiki – International Market Place. The iconic destination attracted visitors from all over the world who shopped, dined and experienced memorable performances by legendary entertainers like Don Ho before closing in 2014. Today, the story continues, as the fully re-imagined shopping, dining and entertainment destination revealed by Taubman and CoastWood Capital Group marks its one-year anniversary on August 25, 2017.

“It has been an incredible year for International Market Place as kama‘aina and the local business community have truly welcomed and embraced us,” said General Manager Michael Fenley. “We are committed to this community and look forward to offering unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment experiences while at the same time celebrating the rich history of this land and its people.”

The shopping center will celebrate its anniversary with a month-long lineup of events, including free lei-making classes, concerts, outdoor movies, hula performances, charitable donations to local nonprofits, along with discounts and giveaways. A special part of the events, a one-of-a-kind bronze statue of legendary Hawaiian musician and entertainer Don Ho will be unveiled to the public on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

“Throughout the course of reimagining International Market Place, honoring the land’s rich history and musical heritage was the cornerstone of the project. This statue is a gift to the people of Hawai‘i and our visitors to commemorate Don Ho’s musical contributions and legacy for future generations to enjoy,” said Fenley.

Anchored by Hawai‘i’s only full-line Saks Fifth Avenue, International Market Place continues to enhance its compelling retail and restaurant mix. The center now has nearly 80 stores and restaurants, with approximately 50 percent being new to the market. Recent tenant openings include Tesla, Brunello Cucinelli, Pacific Harley Davidson, Vince, Billabong, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Philip Rickard, House of Samsonite, Martin & MacArthur, as well Mitsuwa Marketplace and Michael Mina’s new food hall concept, THE STREET, the first in the nation.

“It’s an honor to be part of this incredible project and to see International Market Place thriving,” said Chef Mina. “We love being a place for locals and visitors to enjoy and look forward to many more years of being a part of the Waikiki community.”

For more information on International Market Place and the schedule of anniversary events, visit www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com/events.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.