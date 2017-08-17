Billy V: Na Leo's new album, Remembering Don Ho, Thor in Japan

Get ready for a new release from Angela, Nalani and Lehua! From the Na Leo Pilimehna Facebook page they post: "Back in the saddle and working on our next CD!! It always feels so comfortable when we're together!"

Henry Kapono posted on his Facebook page - "Don Ho's wife, Haumea, dancing for him at his statue unveiling this past Sunday. Her face tells the story and is that an orb over her? Mahalo to Nancy Bernal for the photo."

Makana also posted a performance on his FB Page. He said "Earlier this week, Hawaiian music legend Don Ho was honored with the unveiling of a statue at the International Marketplace in Waikiki. Uncle Sonny Chillingworth, one of my slack key guitar teachers, was Don's musical director in the early days. Here I honor Don with "I'll Remember You", a song given to him by the late Kui Lee, one of Hawaii's most gifted and beloved artists. Aloha! Makana"

Thor is going to need all the help he can get. The Japanese trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok premiered online yesterday. Japanese fans are getting their first look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) interacting with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) since the mid-credits scene in 2016's Doctor Strange.

