Forecast: Tropical depression likely to form; king tides on the way

Another trade wind weather day with morning showers and afternoon sunshine.

Winds will be 10-20 mph this morning, 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts by afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be around 88 degrees. UV index is 13.

Potential tropical cyclone: An area of showers and thunderstorms less than 800 miles southeast of Hilo continues to show signs of development as it drifts our way.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center puts the two-day / five-day forecast at 70 percent / 80 percent. So there's a pretty good chance it will become a tropical depression in the next day or two. The expectation at this point is that late this weekend and early next week, we will see a fairly dramatic increase in humidity with showers and possible heavy showers. But that forecast could change.

Surf trending lower along east shores while south side coastlines will see size building. Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet west, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

King tides are expected through the weekend. Peak daily high tides will be early to mid afternoons. Check your local tide chart for specifics.

- Dan Cooke

