Hawaii-born singer arrested for bringing drugs into Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) - Grammy Award-winning singer and Hawaii-born Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband were arrested in Guam for being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Pacific Daily News reports 65-year-old Elliman-Alexander and Allen Alexander were charged with illegal drug possession. Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency dogs sniffed out the drugs on Tuesday as the two arrived on Guam for a benefit concert at a school.

Court documents state crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue were in the singer's belongings.

Elliman-Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on board an aircraft as a first-degree felony.

Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The two were released on $10,000 personal recognizance bonds, but they can't leave Guam without permission from the court.

