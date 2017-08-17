Pacific Honda Gridiron Picks

Do you know Pro Football? Use your knowledge this season and play for a chance to WIN awesome weekly prizes! If you're good enough, you just might WIN $5,000 CASH! Sign up today before the start of the season.
Click here to register/play: http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/gridironpicks
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.