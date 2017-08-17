Concrete removal mixed with high tides lead to brown water in Waikiki

The water near the Duke Kahanamoku statue raised concerns from environmentalist and beach goers this week after murky clouds were seen just off shore.

Beachgoers aren't to be alarmed, however.

The murky waters is was caused by natural clay and dirt sediment. It is not harmful to human health and does not pose a great environmental risk, according to a University of Hawaii Coastal Geologist.

The city reportedly relocated the concrete debris along that eroded shoreline last week. This week's king tides brought water levels higher up the beach, washing the sediment into the water.

The work by the city is raising red flags with environmentalists who question the purpose of the concrete removal.

"when you bring a backhoe down here and start plucking away and removing rocks for whatever purpose, what kind of review, what kind of plan were you using?" environmentalist Carroll Cox said. "Was it just willy-nilly?... Why this spot?"

The group behind the concrete removal is working to cover the area with an erosion control blanket. Crews hope to have that completed by Thursday, before the start of the annual Dukes Ocean Fest.

