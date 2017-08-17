Two medical marijuana dispensaries reopen after supply shortage forces closure

With two medical cannabis dispensaries now selling products, the Hawaii Department of Health is bracing for a surge of patients signing up for the state's medical cannabis registry.More >>
Maui's first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary to open for business will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will change its operating hours.More >>
Just days after opening, Oahu's only medical cannabis dispensary announced that they'll have to close all weekend to restock.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Scientists agree that the Earth has been warming due to human-induced climate change, and as temperatures continue to rise, an increasing amount of severe weather events are expected to occur. Hawaii has already been seeing some of the impacts, researchers say, so how can the state prepare for more severe effects in the future?More >>
Deadly protests in Charlottesville has prompted mass rallies and vigils across the country, including in Hawaii.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
