Two medical marijuana dispensaries reopen after supply shortage forces closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Days after of running out of supply due to high demand, the state's two medical cannabis dispensaries have reopened.

The dispensaries on Oahu and Maui service thousands of medical marijuana patients. 

The demand for medical cannabis has been so great, it put a strain on supply, forcing the two locations to close earlier this week.

Maui Grown Therapies on Maui and Aloha Green on Oahu are the only two certified dispensaries open in the state. 

When Aloha Green opened on King Street last week, dozens lined up in anticipation -- the earliest person got there at midnight the night before.

Part of the delay in supplying product is the backlog by the state to certify testing labs. The laboratories ensure quality, and check the products before dispensaries can sell it. 

The process to certify more labs and other dispensaries is ongoing.

