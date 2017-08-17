Two medical marijuana dispensaries reopen after supply shortage forces closure

Just days after opening, Oahu's only medical cannabis dispensary announced that they'll have to close all weekend to restock.

Oahu marijuana dispensary runs out of product, forced to close to restock

Maui's first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary to open for business will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will change its operating hours.

With two medical cannabis dispensaries now selling products, the Hawaii Department of Health is bracing for a surge of patients signing up for the state's medical cannabis registry.

Days after of running out of supply due to high demand, the state's two medical cannabis dispensaries have reopened.

The dispensaries on Oahu and Maui service thousands of medical marijuana patients.

The demand for medical cannabis has been so great, it put a strain on supply, forcing the two locations to close earlier this week.

Maui Grown Therapies on Maui and Aloha Green on Oahu are the only two certified dispensaries open in the state.

When Aloha Green opened on King Street last week, dozens lined up in anticipation -- the earliest person got there at midnight the night before.

Part of the delay in supplying product is the backlog by the state to certify testing labs. The laboratories ensure quality, and check the products before dispensaries can sell it.

The process to certify more labs and other dispensaries is ongoing.

