Despite delays, Kakaako micro-unit project moving forward

A proposed micro-unit development is designed to provide affordable housing in Kakaako. The Nohona Hale project is slated to be built on a 10,409-square-foot lot at 630 Cooke Street.

The proposal includes 111 studios with about 300-square-foot living space and 70-square-foot lanais. The 14 residential floors would be built above two podium levels containing most of the common areas.

New York-based developer Bronx Pro Group is leading the development team that includes EAH Housing for the $48 million project. According to a recently released draft environmental assessment, no significant impact is anticipated.

"There will be a living room, multi-purpose room that opens up into an outdoor patio. We'll have tenant gardens for them. We've got a gym also on site for the residents," said Marian Gushiken, EAH Housing's director of real estate development for Hawaii.

There would be income requirements for tenants. The projected monthly rent for 11 of the apartments would be in the $500 range. For 99 others, the rent would be about $1,000 a month, according Gushiken. One unit would be set aside for a manager.

"Market rents were running close to $1,300 and we know some other projects that are coming online are proposing rents in the $1,800 to $2,000 range," said Gushiken.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority owns the land.

"The micro-units is one way for us to bring down the price of a unit because you need less land and you're putting 100 units on only 10,000 square feet of land," said HCDA spokesman Garett Kamemoto.

The development is near the future rail line. No parking stalls are planned for residents, but there would be spaces for bicycles and mopeds.

"We're trying to find an urban model with maybe limited parking and seeing if it works in a transit-oriented development environment," said Craig Hirai, executive director of the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

In 2015, the HCDA chose the development team to build the project. The timetable for construction has been pushed back due to challenges assembling financing and processing the development application, according to Gushiken.

Construction is anticipated to start in spring 2018. The work is expected to last 18 months.

