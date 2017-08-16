Repairs to broken Kona water well to last into the weekend, restrictions in place

According to the County of Hawaii, all residents in North Kona must cut water usage, including irrigation, immediately due to a deepwell failure.

According to the County of Hawaii, all residents in North Kona must cut water usage, including irrigation, immediately due to a deepwell failure.

Despite crews working overtime, the Keaholu deepwell remains out of service, restricting water usage for North Kona residents.

1 well repaired, but water restrictions still in place for North Kona residents

Residents and businesses in all of North Kona are under an emergency water restriction once again.

Emergency water restrictions are still in effect for North Kona residents as county crews work to repair a broken water well.

The latest water restrictions were put in place early this week after a motor and pump failed at the Honokohau well.

The Big Island Department of Water Supply instructs residents to restrict water use to only health and safety needs such as cooking, drinking and hygiene purposes.

On Wednesday, crews removed the failed motor and pump from the well. The next step is to inspect the well and install the new pump and motor.

Crews expect the work to last through the holiday weekend.

"We're still hopeful that we can get the new pump and motor back down the hole do the required testing that we need to do and have the well operational either by late Sunday or the early part of next week - Monday morning or Monday during the day," Keith Okamoto, manager-chief engineer of Hawaii County's Department of Water Supply said.

Four other area wells are still out of operation.

