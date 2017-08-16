Signs posted at Hanalei Bay after elevated levels of enterococci detected

The state Department of Health has posted signs warning of elevated bacteria levels at a popular beach on Kauai's North Shore.

DOH officials found elevated levels of enterococci at Hanalaei Bay during routine beach monitoring Wednesday.

Officials said levels of 192 per 100 mL were detected, enough to pose a risk to beach goers, especially children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The normal levels are usually around 130 per 100 mL.

Side effects as a result of swimming in the affected waters can range from nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever.

Infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat could also occur.

The beach remains open at this time. The signs will remain posted until bacteria levels return to normal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.