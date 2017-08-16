Here's a look at previous crashes in Hawaii involving military aircraft

A CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter crashed at Kaneohe Bay in 2011, killing one.

An MV-22 Osprey crash at Bellows Air Force Station crashed in 2015, killing two Marines. File Image (Image: Ken Quinata)

The crash of an Army helicopter off Oahu's North Shore on Tuesday night is the latest in a string of crashes involving military aircraft in recent years.

The worst: In January 2016, 12 Marines were killed when two Super Stallion helicopters collided about two miles off Haleiwa during night training.

It was one of the nation's deadliest crashes involving military aircraft in a training exercise in a decade.

Here's a look at other recent military crashes in the islands:

— On May 17, 2015, two Marines were killed and 20 were injured when an MV-22 Osprey crashed during pre-deployment training. An investigation found the crash was caused by pilot performance and an improper survey of the landing zone.

— On March 19, 2011, one Marine was killed and three others were injured when a CH-53D Sea Stallion helicopter crashed into Kaneohe Bay during a training flight.

— On Feb. 1, 2008, a Hawaii National Guard pilot ejected from an F-15 about 60 miles off Oahu after the aircraft encountered problems. The pilot was not seriously injured.

— On Feb. 13, 2001, six Schofield Barracks soldiers were killed and four were injured when two Black Hawk helicopters collided at the Kahuku Military Training Reservation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.