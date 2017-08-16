Police searching for suspect in American Savings Bank robbery

Honolulu police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the American Savings Bank on Kapiolani Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Police say, around 10:35 a.m., the man walked into the bank, handed a teller a note demanding money, and fled the scene.

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were reported in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his late 20s. He stands about 5' 8" to 6' tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was last seen weaing black sunglasses, a dark colored polo shirt and long pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

