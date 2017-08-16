WATCH: Crews discuss decision to suspend search for 5 missing av - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WATCH: Crews discuss decision to suspend search for 5 missing aviators

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Crews have suspended the search for five aviators missing since late Tuesday, when their Army helicopter crashed off Oahu's North Shore.

NEWS CONFERENCE:

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly