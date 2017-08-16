WATCH: Authorities discuss latest on search for 5 aboard downed Army chopper

A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
The same weekend large surf from Tropical Storm Fernanda swept across east shores, Hawaii also saw, for the third time this summer, another round of "king tides" that sent water washing up ashore, coming dangerously close to homes and making some roads virtually impassable.
The former leader of conservative Breitbart News, Steve Bannon was a key general election campaign adviser and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.
