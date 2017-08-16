How preparing for UMass is reinvigorating Hawaii

Nearly four weeks into fall camp, the Rainbow Warriors entered their final stage of their preseason training in Manoa this Wednesday morning - turning their focus from preparing for the season, to gearing up for UMass.

As the Hawaii football team continues to push through the heat and the training of preseason camp, Rolovich say the shift in camp has reinvigorated his team.

"Yea they're sick of each other," said Rolovich, "But the different formations, different schemes, different personnel groups, different looks on both sides of the ball - it's fresh it's new. It's not monotonous like going against each other for the last eight months."

While the change has been refreshing, according to the Hawaii football players, it's also required them to step up the intensity on the field, and in the film room.

"I mean - we're no longer trying to kill our offense," joked junior linebacker, Jahlani Tavai. "We're just trying to make sure we get our mindset right. Understand that it's preparation time. I mean - but it's just, it's exciting."

According to Tavai, it's not just exciting to have a new goal to focus on. With just ten days until kickoff, he says his team can feel how close they are to their season opener.

"The nerves are kicking right now," said Tavai. "Everyone in the locker room is really excited. Especially since we've never been to the east [coast]. So, I know I'm excited, the defense is excited. But I'm looking forward to it right now."

