Kupuna Achievers: Roy Yamashiroya

A hobby can be much more than a hobby when it stems from your heart. But when Roy Yamashiroya laid his eyes on this art-form back in 1989, he was instantly captivated.
He wanted to grow and learn more, so he took classes at Foster Botanical Gardens; which sprouted into more opportunities.
And working diligently with his hands throughout the decades has helped him through the ups and downs of his life. He spends countless hours volunteering to help others connect spiritually with this art.
As you can see, bonsai is much more than a hobby for Uncle Roy, it is all about branching out and connecting the tree of life with others.
