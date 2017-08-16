Dream Expert: Redoing the wrong decisions of the past - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Dream Expert: Redoing the wrong decisions of the past

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

For most people, dreams usually give a glimpse into the future .  But there are other dreams where the past becomes the focus of the matter.  In this week's edition of dream interpretations, Dream Expert Paul Unkrur, Ph.D., looks into dreams regarding the wrong decisions we have made in life and dreams involving family members.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly