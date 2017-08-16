Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Hawaii to join the fight against the disease

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting our community to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. There are 5 Walks will take place within the state: August 12th at Kapa’a Soccer Park in Kauai, September 2nd at Magic Island in Honolulu, September 16th at Liliuokalani Park in Hilo, September 23rd at the Maui Boys & Girls Club in Wailuku and October 7th at the Old Kona Airport in Kailua-Kona.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's participants will complete a 1-3 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

In Hawaii alone, there are more than 27,000 people living with the disease and 66,000 caregivers. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

