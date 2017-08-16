Honolulu singer-songwriter Evan Khay set to release debut album

Honolulu-born singer-songwriter, Evan Khay, is set to release his debut album Retrograde on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Khay commemorates the release of his album release with a headline concert “Evan Khay & the Retrograde Band” at Crossroads HI on Saturday, August 19, 2017. Tickets for “Evan Khay & the Retrograde Band” are available now at www.evankhay.com/retroshow.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter channels his “old soul” in his debut album with musical influences like Elvis Presley, Bill Withers, and the Osmonds. “I’ve been influenced by so many different artists growing up, so we tried our best to showcase as many different genres as possible,” says Khay. “This album was a challenge for me to write and produce because I really wanted it to be genuine and unique. I tried to be creative as possible with this record. We decided to make this album conceptual and really tell a story that I think a lot of listeners will gravitate and relate to,” says Evan Khay. “This is really an open letter to the world about what I was really going through over the past few years.”

Khay sings about many of his personal hardships and experiences on Retrograde. From his brutal honesty about his actions in “Better When” and “Fantasize” to his open letters to family and friends in “Save You” and “Bring You Back”, Khay opens up about things that he admits he once kept quiet. “I start off the record by saying ‘it’ll probably be the most honest I’ll ever be in a long, long time’ and I really do mean it. I don’t think I’ve ever been as open with my music as I have in this record.” Evan credits his mother, whose voice is featured on his track “Dearest”, as his influence and motivation for pursuing his music.

Khay partners with producers and musicians Imua Garza of Zeo Music and Eston Ravey for his debut solo album. “Working with [Garza and Ravey] was an incredible experience for me. Especially with this being my first solo album, they made me feel incredibly comfortable and helped me build this record from the ground up.”

To read more about Evan Khay, Retrograde, or show dates,visit www.evankhay.com or contact evan@evankhay.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.