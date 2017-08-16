Business Report: The recent Korean crisis

The Korean crisis – over or not – was pretty scary for Guam, the purported target. And the talk on Guam is, maybe it's time we became an actual state. One person, one vote, is so fundamental an American principal that no American is ever entirely comfortable with the idea that U.S. territories that don't have the vote.
But politics intrudes.
If one party is popular in a given territory, the other party doesn't want it electing senators. And states with sparse populations and tiny House delegates don't want more delegations. Seven states have only one House member, including Montana, Delaware and both Alaskans. And these states are even more sparsely populated. Now – how do those states compare to Guam and other non-states? Take a look.
Puerto Rico is not on the list. That's because Puerto Rico has more than 3 million people, more than 20 states including Utah, Nevada and most of the Rockies.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.