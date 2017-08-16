Forecast: King tides ahead; Tropical cyclone formation possible

Morning showers will give way to sunshine by mid-day.

A sunny afternoon will warm to 89 degrees in Honolulu. Trade winds are 10-20 mph this morning and will hopefully strengthen to 15-20 mph with stronger gusts in the heat of the day.

Surf is still elevated east and south. The trade wind swell on east shores will trend lower over the next few days as the winds also trend lower. South shores will see a couple new swells this week. A small SE on Thursday and a long-period southwest on Saturday.

Surf today will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet west, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

King Tides are forecast for Friday through Monday. Some coastal flooding is expected.

Potential Tropical Cyclone: That area to the southeast of us showing signs of developing into an organized tropical system is getting closer. Now about 800 miles away with organization looking more likely. The two-day / five-day forecasts from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center are now 60 percent / 80 percent.

- Dan Cooke

