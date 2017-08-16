Hawaiian Affairs scholarship money restricted to only UH

HONOLULU (AP) - Scholarship money from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will only be going to students at the University of Hawaii this academic year.

The Honolulu-Star Advertiser reported Tuesday that the office gives $500,000 each year to Hawaiian students, which in the past could be put toward going to a school at mainland colleges.

The change came when the office put its scholarship program up for bidding in 2015. The University of Hawaii won the bidding.

Sterling Wong, the office's public relations officer, says the university's bid was chosen because it aims to reach more students and includes support services to help scholarship recipients stay on track, especially nontraditional students.

The program will be open for bidding again in the future.

