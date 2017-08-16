Made in Hawaii Festival showcases local vendors in three-day event

The annual Made in Hawaii Festival kicks off at the Blaisdell on Friday.

Dozens of vendors will have their island goodies for sale at the event which features all local products.

Items will range from crispy beef jerky chips to Ube cheesecake and cookies. Local designers will also have handcrafted items such as handbags and clothes for sale.

Hawaiian musicians are scheduled to perform throughout the event. The entertainment lineup includes Hoku Zuttermeister, Melveen Leed, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Keauhou and many more.

Tickets for the annual event are $6 dollars, and keiki under 6 are free.

The event wraps up on Sunday. For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.