Lack of hot water leaves Pearl City apartment residents in the cold, wanting answers

Scientists agree that the Earth has been warming due to human-induced climate change, and as temperatures continue to rise, an increasing amount of severe weather events are expected to occur. Hawaii has already been seeing some of the impacts, researchers say, so how can the state prepare for more severe effects in the future?More >>
Scientists agree that the Earth has been warming due to human-induced climate change, and as temperatures continue to rise, an increasing amount of severe weather events are expected to occur. Hawaii has already been seeing some of the impacts, researchers say, so how can the state prepare for more severe effects in the future?More >>
Deadly protests in Charlottesville has prompted mass rallies and vigils across the country, including in Hawaii.More >>
Deadly protests in Charlottesville has prompted mass rallies and vigils across the country, including in Hawaii.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>