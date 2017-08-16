This man's latest work of art is trash...Literally

He's created stunning wave murals around the world. But his latest piece is trash.

Literally.

Artist Hilton Alves put a new, realistic twist on one of his recent murals.

Alves collected and used trash he picked up along Kahuku Beach. The marine debris was used at a new mural fronting his art studio in Kahuku.

He uses the trash as a part of the mural to spread the message to keep Hawaii's oceans clean.

The mural features a glassy painted wave as the trash from the beach cleanup lines the bottom.

There's also a wood cutout dolphin and a honu that sends a strong message.

When the honu is turned over, plastic bits picked up from the beach fills it's underside, symbolizing the the harm plastic consumption has on wildlife.

Alves hopes his artwork inspires the community to take greater responsibility in environmental preservation while inspiring a love for art.

He is on a mission to paint 101 "Perfect Wave" murals around the world.

He also said he hopes to do a similar project, using trash from a beach cleanup, on a much larger scale in the near future. He's hoping to get more members of the community involved.

Click here for more information on how you can join Alves on his mission to promote healthy oceans.

