Attempted escape by Big Island inmate prompts brief lockdown at HCCC

An attempted escape by a Big Island inmate caused a brief scare at the Hawaii Community Correction Center Tuesday.

According to facility officials, Keanu Krause, a pre-trial detainee, attempted to scale a fence around 9:30 a.m. while he was being escorted to a housing unit.

Officers were able to quickly get Krause off the fence and restrain him.

The facility was briefly put on lockdown for about an hour after the incident.

"The staff's immediate response to the situation prevented an escape," Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda said. "I commend them for their quick reaction and a job well done."

Krause was treated for minor abrasions after the attempted escape.

He is awaiting trial for theft and burglary charges in the second degree, and motor vehicle violations. He is now expected to face additional attempted escape charges.

