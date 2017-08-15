Legend Burt Bacharach to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Known for his hit songs "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "I Say a Little Prayer," Burt Bacharach will be performing in Hawaii in mid-October.

Bacharach will be performing at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki for four nights.

His career spans an impressive six decades and includes 48 Top 10 hits, nine songs that topped the charts at no. 1, and several Grammy and Academy Awards.

He is credited with pushing the boundary for music industry excellence. He also introduced a new style and sound of music that blends jazz, pop, Brazilian music and rock.

Bacharach's performance will include a 12-piece band ensemble with singers.

The performances will be held once a night at 8 p.m. from Oct. 12 through the 15.

Tickets range from $95-$150. Limited pre-sale tickets went on sale Tuesday. Regular ticket sales begin Friday.

