TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole snarls traffic on Aala Street - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole snarls traffic on Aala Street

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A big sinkhole forced the closure of mauka-bound lanes Aala Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The lanes are closed from Vineyard Boulevard to School Street.

The sinkhole is about 5 feet wide and 3 feet deep, witnesses said.

Crews will work in to the night to repair the sinkhole.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly