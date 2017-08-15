Man found dead in Maui home after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Maui officials responded a hazmat situation Monday evening that killed a Kihei resident.

Maui police and firefighters responded to a home on Konale Place around 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a man unresponsive with a generator running inside the home.

Sources say the resident lost electricity a couple of days ago and the generator was used to power appliances.

Officials subsequently pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified as 47-year-old Joseph Prockette of Kihei.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The investigation is on-going.

