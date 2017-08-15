Officer caught fighting with girlfriend on video expected to get wrongful termination payoff

Sources told Hawaii News Now that Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha wants to fire the veteran police officer whose fight with his girlfriend was caught on video last fall prompting community outrage.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha wants to fire the veteran police officer whose fight with his girlfriend was caught on video last fall prompting community outrage.

The Honolulu Police Department is facing criticism again for its handling of a domestic violence case involving a former officer.

The Honolulu Police Department is facing criticism again for its handling of a domestic violence case involving a former officer.

The former police officer who was fired after video of him in a violent fight with his girlfriend is expected to get a taxpayer-funded payoff for wrongful termination.

In 2014, Cachola was caught on surveillance video fighting with his ex-girlfriend at a Waipahu restaurant.

HPD fired him, but Cachola and the police union challenged the termination and on Tuesday, headed into arbitration.

The former sergeant is expected to be paid for more than two years of back pay and other lost benefits.

Sources say that amount will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. HPD refused to give Cachola his job back.

Earlier this year, Cachola was also the subject of a police investigation for allegedly trying to strangle his wife.

No charges were filed in either case, but other HPD officers were disciplined for not handling the scenes properly.

After video of the fighting in 2014 was made public, the police department got significant heat from advocates, who said HPD wasn't taking domestic violence seriously.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.