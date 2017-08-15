Hamakua man indicted, bail set at $500K for fatal 2016 shooting - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

A Hamakua was indicted Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2016. 

Wayne Teves appeared in a Hilo courtroom on second degree murder and felony firearms charges.

Teves is accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Thaine Price in March 2016. 

After the shooting, Price's body was found partially submerged in a Waipio Valley stream.

Teves was arrested Monday at his home. 

He remains in custody on $500,000 bail. 

