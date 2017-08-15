'Not my president': Lawmakers call Trump comments 'disgraceful'

White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.

White nationalists groups plan to be 'more active than ever'

The leaders of four minority House caucus groups have written a letter on President Donald Trump calling for the removal of White House staff aides Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.

The president's insistence Tuesday that there is "blame on both sides" for the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville drew strong rebukes from members of Congress, including from Hawaii's representatives.

"This is not my president," said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, on Twitter. "As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment."

The tweet was shared more than 12,000 times and "liked" more than 20,000.

Also on Twitter, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, called Trump's comments "defiant, indignant and disgraceful."

Violence broke out Saturday in Charlottesville, a picturesque college town, after a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists assembled for the largest gathering of its kind in a decade. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Also killed were two police officers who were responding to the scene by helicopter.

As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment. This is not my President. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 15, 2017

There has to be room for people of all political stripes among the coalition of the sane. We all need to take our country back together. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 15, 2017

At Trump Tower on Tuesday, the president took a combative tone, angrily blaming liberal groups in addition to white supremacists for the violence.

"There are two sides to a story," he said. He added that some facts about the violence still aren't known.

When asked whether Heyer's death was a terrorist attack, Trump said, "There is a question. Is it murder? Is it terrorism?"

"And then you get into legal semantics. The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing."

Trump said he had yet to call Heyer's mother, said that he would soon "reach out." He praised her for what he said was a nice statement about him on social media.

As Trump finally walked away from his lectern, he stopped to answer one more shouted question: Would be plan to visit Charlottesville? The president's response was to note that he owned property there and to say it was one of the largest wineries in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.