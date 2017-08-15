Honolulu Zoo euthanizes 'Berani' the Sumatran tiger

The Honolulu Zoo has euthanized Berani, one its Sumatran tigers.

The city said the tiger was "displaying consistent signs of decaying health."

Berani was born at the Phoenix Zoo on Sept. 4, 1999. He was moved to Honolulu in November 2005, and went on to sire several tiger cubs.

In 2008, Berani escaped from his enclosure after an employee neglected to secure two gates. Staff coaxed him into a secure holding area with food.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 believed to exist.

About 200 of those are living in zoos across the globe as part of a worldwide conservation effort.

The median life expectancy of Sumatran tigers in zoos is 18.4 years. Life expectancy for Sumatran tigers is about 12 years in the wild.

Last year, Honolulu Zoo said goodbye to Djelita, who held the Guinness World Record as the oldest living tiger in captivity at over 25 years old.

The last Sumatran tiger at the Zoo is named Chrissie.

